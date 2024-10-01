EAEU negotiating trade agreements with UAE, Indonesia — Russian PM

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is ready for partnership with everyone, with negotiations on trade agreements with the UAE and Indonesia already underway, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"The Eurasian Economic Union remains open for all who share our values and who are ready for mutually beneficial partnership on equal terms," he said, adding that fruitful cooperation between five member-states and China continues, as well as free trade agreements with Vietnam, Iran and Serbia are being implemented. "The talks with Mongolia on concluding a temporary trade agreement have been held this year, agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia are being developed," Mishustin noted.

An active dialogue with regional integrations, the SCO and ASEAN in the first place, has been established, he noted. That said, it is necessary to boost cooperation with other organizations as well, the official stressed.