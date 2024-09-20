China's pipeline gas imports from Russia rise by 21.1% in January-August

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. Pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China in January-August exceeded $5.4 bln in value, having increased by 21.1% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

The agency usually does not provide the physical volume of gas. According to the updated data, imports of Russian pipeline gas to China in August remained at about the same level as in July ($713 mln).

Russia is currently the second largest supplier of pipeline gas to China. Turkmenistan remains the leader with a decline of 1.2% compared to January-August last year to $6.55 bln. Russia is followed by Myanmar ($913 mln), Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan ($897 mln and $401 mln, respectively).

Russia is the leading energy exporter to China. In 2023, supplies through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased 1.5-fold to a record 22.7 bln cubic meters.