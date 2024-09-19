Growth of trade turnover between Russia, Belarus to total at least 6% in 2024 — envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus will grow by at least 6% in 2024 compared with last year when it reached around $49 bln, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Aleksandr Rogozhnik said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"This year we already note that growth of trade turnover will be at least 6%, which is confirmed by the dynamics of recent seven months," he said.

In 2023, trade turnover "totaled almost $49 bln," the diplomat said.

"Russia is prior in export of products made by Belarusian companies," he noted, adding that "the main ratio [of products] is supplied to Russia." "Growth dynamics persists each year," the ambassador stressed.