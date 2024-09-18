Annual inflation on September 10-16 slows down to 8.74% from 8.85%

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia from September 10 to September 16 slowed down to 8.74% from 8.85% the previous week, according to the Ministry of Economic Development.

In the week from September 10 to 16, 2024, the change in consumer prices was 0.1%, the review notes.

"In the food sector, prices changed by 0.06% during the week under review - the prices of fruit and vegetable products continued to fall, while the growth of prices of other food products slowed down to 0.18%. In the non-food sector, the rate of growth slowed to 0.11% - the increase in the prices of electrical and household equipment, medicines, and petrol slowed down. <…> The annual inflation from September 10 to September 16 was 8.74%," the report said.

At the beginning of September this year, the Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2024 from the previous 5.1% to 7.3%.