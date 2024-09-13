Bank of Russia considered options of maintaining key rate and raising it to 20%

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. At its meeting earlier on Friday, the Bank of Russia’s Board of Directors considered options to maintain the key rate, as well as to raise it to 19% and 20%, head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference after the meeting.

"At the meeting, we considered three options: maintaining the rate, raising the rate to 19% and raising the rate to 20%. But we specifically considered the step of increasing it from 19 to 20% after the release of inflation statistics in July and August. Basically, we in particular discussed the step of raising the rate," she said.

Earlier, at today's meeting, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 100 basis points, to 19% per annum, and indicated the possibility of raising it at the next meeting.