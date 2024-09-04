Annual inflation in Russia down to 8.87% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down from 9.01% a week earlier to 8.87% from August 27 to September 2, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Deflation (-0.02%) was noted over the week from August 27 to September 2, 2024. In the food sector, prices dropped by 0.01%: deflation accelerated for fruits and vegetables (-1.66%); price growth rates slowed down to 0.13% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.08%: the price hike for cars geared down and the decline in prices for electric and domestic appliances accelerated. In the services sector, the price decline accelerated (-0.69%), driven by accelerated deflation for domestic airfare (-8.85%) and services of sanatoriums (-2.96%), the ministry informed.