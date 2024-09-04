Polyus sees great demand for gold in the world

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Gold miner Polyus sees a great global demand for gold in the world, Polyus CEO Alexey Vostokov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2024).

"In general, there is a very great demand for gold around the world, judging by the growth of its prices," he said.

According to Vostokov, representatives of the global industry see that gold interests not only to central banks, but also to Asian investors. "There is great demand from Chinese investors, retail investors, who are starting to shift from real estate and the local stock market to gold. Experts also see demand from Western investors, including American ones, who have begun to actively buy gold," he said, noting that there is also demand from exchange-traded ETFs tied to gold.

Earlier, the price of gold futures with December delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) updated its historical maximum, rising above $2,550 per troy ounce.

