Deadline for transactions with foreign securities extended until October 12 — Ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The subcommittee of the Government Commission on Control over Foreign Investments in Russia extended the deadline for transactions with foreign securities until October 12, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"The subcommittee of the Government Commission on Control over Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation made the decision to extend deadlines for making transactions (deals) with foreign securities until October 12, 2024," the ministry said.

Russian private resident investors are eligible for selling foreign securities to the amount up to 100,000 rubles ($1,103). Private investors can submit application through their brokers, trustees and management companies of unit investment trusts since March 25 of this year.