VTB posts 8.5% drop in IFRS net profit for 7M to $3.2 bln

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 297.9 bln rubles ($3.2 bln) in January-July 2024, which is 8.5% lower than in the same period in 2023, Russia’s second-largest lender reported.

The group’s net profit equaled 20.8 bln rubles ($227 mln) in July, down by 41.6% year-on-year. "The decrease compared to last year was caused by the presence of a significant one-off component in the results of the 1st half of 2023 in the form of a positive revaluation of the structural foreign exchange position. The group's RoE in July and 7M 2024 came in at 10% and 22.1%, in contrast to 20.4% and 31.0% respectively," VTB said.

As at July 31, 2024, the total loan book before loan loss provisions amounted to 23.4 trillion rubles ($256 bln), up by 1.3% in July and by 11.2% since the start of the year.