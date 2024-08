MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom has put into operation the fourth process train of the Amur Gas Processing Plant, CEO Alexey Miller said at the meeting dedicated to the Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day.

"We have already put on stream the fourth process train at the Amur Gas Processing Plant," the chief executive said.

Gazprom continues building gas processing capacity in Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia, Miller noted. "The work is underway strictly in line with the schedule," he stressed.