Foreign tourists made 4 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The tourist flow of foreigners to Russia in the first half of 2024 increased by 16.5% compared to the same period last year to 4 mln trips, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"In the first half of 2024, foreign citizens made 4 mln tourist trips to Russia, which is 16.5% more than in the same period last year," the report said.

Tourists from non-CIS countries made 1.6 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year (40.6% of the total), from CIS member states - 2.4 mln trips (59.4%).

The number of trips made by Russian citizens abroad in the first half of the year increased by 9% year-on-year to 11.8 mln trips. Of the total number of outbound tourist trips, 79.2% were to non-CIS countries and 20.8% to CIS member states, Rosstat added.