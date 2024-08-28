Temporary security restrictions imposed at Kazan airport — Russian aviation authority

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Temporary security restrictions have been imposed at the airport of Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Region, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Temporary restrictions were imposed at Kazan Airport on the morning of August 28 in order to ensure the safety of civilian flights. All departures and arrivals were suspended starting at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT)," the statement reads.

The aviation authority added that flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport services were taking the necessary measures to ensure flight safety.