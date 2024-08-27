Russian ministry updating document on protection of investment in Nigeria

NAIROBI, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry is working on update of the document on protection of Russian investments in Nigeria, Russia’s Trade Representative in the country Maxim Petrov said in an interview with TASS when commenting on anti-government protests breaking out in Nigeria in August.

"The agreement on mutual protection and promotion of investment is the document defining the mechanism of protection of Russian investments in Nigeria. The work on its update is currently being done by the Russian Economic Development Ministry," he said.

Anti-government rallies started on August 1 in Nigeria, with demonstrators protesting against growing food and fuel prices.