Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate was up against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.16% at 2,772.95 points, the RTS was up by 0.16% at 963.17 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 4.35 kopecks at 12.23 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.