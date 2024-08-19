Sino-Russian cooperation stabilizing factor in creating polycentric world — minister

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian cooperation has become a stabilizing factor in the period of the polycentral world formation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting with his Chinese colleague Lan Foan in Moscow.

"Cooperation between our countries has become one of stabilizing factors in the period of formation of polycentric world order," he said.

The share of payments between the two countries made in rubles and yuan is over 90%, the minister added.

Russia’s economic growth totaled 4.7% in the first half of this year, unemployment was at 2.4%, growth of real wages exceeded 10%, while the rate of investment surpassed 14% in Q1, Siluanov said.