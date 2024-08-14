Subsidizing of flights to Kaliningrad Region will continue — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, August 14. /TASS/. Federal authorities will continue subsidizing flights to the Kaliningrad Region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Acting Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Alexey Besprozvannykh.

"We will do as we agreed with previous head [Anton Alikhanov]," the president said. "Subsidizing in respect of air tickets will continue," Putin noted.

"Concerning maritime transportation - this is now the main artery for delivery and export of cargo, delivery of one more ferry for Kaliningrad is stipulated at the Zvezda Shipyard in late 2028, and one more ferry in 2029," the Russian leader said.