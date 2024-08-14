BRICS should focus on creating seamless economic environment — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, August 14. /TASS/. BRICS nations should focus on creating a seamless economic environment to expand trade, industrial and investment cooperation, Vice Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sameep Shastri told TASS when commenting on the upcoming meeting of BRICS industry ministers in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod on August 16.

"The BRICS ministerial meeting is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our member nations further and address key global challenges with a unified approach," he said. "We must focus on creating a seamless economic environment that fosters growth and innovation. This might involve harmonizing trade policies, facilitating cross-border investments, and addressing any trade imbalances that may exist," Shastri added.

Technological disparities among BRICS nations can hinder collaborative progress, the expert noted. "The meeting should address ways to bridge these gaps through joint research initiatives, technology transfer, and innovation partnerships. Prioritizing advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and clean technologies will be critical," he said.

Apart from economic integration, BRICS should also address "critical global challenges with a collaborative and proactive approach," the expert said. "BRICS needs to lead by example in setting ambitious sustainability targets and implementing actionable plans. The meeting should also focus on strengthening global health systems ensuring that we are better prepared for future public health crises," he said.

Shastri believes that peace and security should be central to BRICS discussions. "With rising geopolitical tensions and the persistent threat of terrorism, BRICS must work collaboratively to develop strategies that promote global stability. This includes enhancing counterterrorism efforts, supporting peacekeeping missions, and fostering diplomatic dialogue to resolve conflicts," he stressed.