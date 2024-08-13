Russian foreign trade surplus up to $8.1 bln in July — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus increased to $8.1 bln in July from $6.2 bln a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said in its provisional estimate.

"Surplus of foreign trade balance in goods increased to $76.6 bln against $63 bln in January-July 2023, mainly due to a decrease in imports. The estimate for June was revised upward in terms of exports and imports of goods based on the received reporting data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia," the regulator said.

The foreign trade surplus of Russia surged by $13.6 bln as of the end of January-July 2024 against the like period of the last year and totaled $76.6 bln.

The decline in the current account surplus is largely driven by a seasonal increase in accruals for dividends announced by Russian companies and imports of services, as well as a slight decrease in the trade balance surplus, the regulator said in a statement.