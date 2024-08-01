{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.4 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.844 rubles

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market is in the positive territory while the yuan exchange rate has narrowed losses against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:29 a.m. Moscow time (07:29 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.49% at 2,957.06 points, the RTS was up by 0.49% at 1,081.81 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.55 kopecks at 11.825 rubles.

As Thursday trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index added 0.28% to 2,950.86 points, while the RTS Index rose by 0.28% to 1,079.54 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.4 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.844 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 53.6 points in July — S&P Global
The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown
Read more
Russian Navy wraps up exercises of its fleets
According to the ministry, the exercises involved about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, as well as more than 20,000 servicemen and civilian personnel of units and formations
Read more
Russia almost overtakes US in LNG supplies to Europe in July — Bloomberg
According to the agency, it beсame possible due to decline in demand on US LNG in Europe
Read more
US pauses $95mln in aid program for Georgia — Blinken
According to the US Secretary of State, Georgian officials’ actions and statements "are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO"
Read more
Russia sees killing of Hamas chief as attempt to draw Iran into confrontation — diplomat
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the attack took place while the Hamas leader was in Iran on an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian
Read more
Ukrainian politician says hawks in Kiev develop plans to take out Putin
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics
Read more
West disrupts coordination of UNSC statement on Central Asian security — Russian MFA
The Russian diplomats pointed out that the West's refusal to "recognize the realities on the ground" is a clear manifestation of "double standards," commitment and the desire to preserve the NATO-centric security system in Eurasia
Read more
Missile hitting Hamas political leader’s residence in Tehran launched from other state
The Palestinian radical movement Hamas said earlier that Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian
Read more
Ukraine gets first F-16 fighter jets from NATO members — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, "the number of jets is small"
Read more
Russian troops receive new batch of advanced Malva motorized artillery systems
As its major advantage, the Malva features higher maneuverability and is quick to deploy and change its firing position, which is very important in intense counterbattery warfare in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, Rostec Conventional Armament, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Cluster Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
Ukraine takes delivery of six F-16s from Netherlands — report
According to The Times, Kiev will soon take another delivery of these fighter jets, this time from Denmark
Read more
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Read more
Inbound tourist traffic up 1.5 times in H1 2024
Steady growth of the tourist traffic from Persian Gulf countries and the Asia-Pacific Region is observed in Russia
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 143 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 710 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Erdogan urges global community to stop Israel until it is too late
The Turkish president emphasized that he would not be intimidated by any threats from "computer clowns"
Read more
Russian flag shown during Olympic swimming broadcast
Russia’s Yevgenia Chikunova holds the women's world 200-meter backstroke record, which she set at the Russian Championship in April 2023, covering the distance in 2:17.55
Read more
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian weapon emplacement near Belogorovka in LPR
It is reported that no enemy activity was observed in that frontline area
Read more
Israel eliminates Hamas chief’s 12 family members in Gaza — Iranian envoy to Russia
The diplomat stressed that "the Israeli regime, during the nine months of its aggression in Gaza, has failed, and, having eliminated over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, could not crush the will and resistance of the people of Gaza"
Read more
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Read more
Canada’s Auger-Aliassime ousts Russian tennis star Medvedev from 2024 Olympics
The Canadian defeated Medvedev, who played at the Olympics under a neutral status, in straight sets 6-3; 7-6 (7-5)
Read more
Russian snipers thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in south Donetsk area
The distance to the enemy equaled almost 1.5 km
Read more
Most mercenaries in Ukraine come from former Soviet republics — underground resistance
More information about mercenaries comes from regional centers
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to Indian leadership over landslide victims
According to the latest data, the death toll in the landslides has reached 163 people
Read more
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Read more
Shift to settlements in national currencies cannot be stopped — Lavrov
The future of the international currency financial system, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, remains to be seen, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Blinken says US not involved in Hamas chief’s assassination
"It's vitally important to hopefully put things on a better path for more enduring peace and more enduring security, so that focus remains," the top diplomat said
Read more
Eleven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region in past day — Acting Governor
Three cars were damaged in the town of Sudzha
Read more
Ukraine would have remained whole if Kiev had listened to Moscow — Foreign Ministry
"Zelensky traded a unique, truly advantageous position for the West's promise to make him Russia’s conqueror," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
More than 200 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza since conflict began
The organization said it in a press release
Read more
Russia’s tennis duo of Andreeva, Shnaider through to quarterfinals of 2024 Olympics
The pair of Russian tennis players, who compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris under a neutral status, defeated earlier in the day a pair from Canada - Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez - in straight sets 6-4; 6-0
Read more
Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to expel Russian diplomat — Foreign Ministry
Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of Moldova declared an assistant to the military attache of the Russian diplomatic mission persona non grata
Read more
Public order returns to Venezuela after attempted coup
According to the country’s prosecutor general, 1,062 people were taken into custody after attacks on offices of the National Electoral Council, setting fire to cars and other terrorist acts
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian stock indices mixed on Wednesday — market data
The yuan lost 0.006% to 11.84 rubles
Read more
Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski
The leader of Poland's Law and Justice party said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world"
Read more
Russian border guards leave Yerevan's Zvartnots airport after 32 years of service
Head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky said that the border guards had honorably done the duty they were tasked with
Read more
Defense minister congratulates military units with Yevgenovka liberation
The regiment also fought neo-Nazis in Berdychi, Orlovka, Semenovka and Novoalexandrovka
Read more
Kiev stopping Russian oil flow to Hungary fits EU’s sanctions strategy — source
The source stressed that the oil blockade coincided "with the severe crisis in relations between Brussels and Budapest after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing"
Read more
UK’s relations with Russia 'as bad as can get' — ex-ambassador
"But we still keep the embassies open because you need some channel of communication," Tony Brenton said
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass reports intense fighting in Pokrovsk area in DPR
Defense circles told TASS in late June that Russian troops had gained a strategic frontier near railways after liberating the settlement of Progress in the Pokrovsk direction and maximally restrained the Ukrainian army’s logistics
Read more
Iran to retaliate Hamas leader’s assassination with special operations — mission to UN
"The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations - harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator," the mission said in a statement
Read more
Russian GDP up 4.7% YOY in H1 2024 — Economy Ministry
"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the GDP was 3.0% year on year above the last year level in June 2024 after 4.5% year on year in May
Read more
Global conflict looms as Iran prepares to respond to Hamas leader's killing — expert
The most extreme scenario is Iran retaliates heavily, Israel goes to war with Iran, drags the US into it, China and Russia into the war, and of course, World War III begins," Roostum Vansu opined
Read more
Issue of Ukraine’s territories should be resolved by its people, says Zelensky
President claimed that question of territorial integrity cannot be resolved by one person
Read more
UN Security Council set for emergency session on July 31 after Haniyeh’s assassination
"Following a request from Iran that was supported by China, Algeria and Russia, and serving as the rotating chair in the UNSC, we scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the assassination in Tehran of Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh for 23:00 Moscow time on July 31," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Kiev has no will for peace — Russian MFA about prospects for negotiations
Earlier, Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kiev was ready for talks with Moscow, but on conditions based on "the concept of international law"
Read more
Most Ukrainian drones fail to reach targets due to poor training of operators — expert
At the same time, according to the instructor, the use of FPV drones by the enemy is widespread
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry investigates fraud in supplies to armed forces, detains suspects
Voentorg’s chief executive and another person were detained
Read more
Russian troops liberate Leninskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 315 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Read more
Russian troops practice receiving munitions in tactical nuclear weapon drills — top brass
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load aircraft with special warheads and make sorties to designated patrol areas
Read more
Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel
According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means
Read more
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Read more
Russia’s Belousov warned US’ Austin about potential uncontrollable escalation — diplomat
The Russian Defense Minister and the US Secretary of Defense had a phone call on July 12
Read more
Iranian envoy accuses US of providing Israel with intelligence for killing Hamas leader
According to Amir Saeid Iravani, the assassination of the Ismail Haniyeh could not have happened without Washington's assistance
Read more
Northern Fleet forces deploy to Barents Sea in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov designated the deployment of the Northern Fleet’s naval strike group
Read more
US arms deliveries to Kiev prolong conflict in Ukraine — Iran's UN envoy
Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani rejected accusations from the United States, Britain and France that Tehran was allegedly supplying Russia with weapons to be used in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Read more
US, UK, France directly involved in Ukrainian conflict — Iranian envoy to UN
According to Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani, Tehran "has repeatedly made it clear that it has consistently taken an impartial stance since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and this principled position remains unchanged"
Read more
Sky Warrior center creates multi-frequency anti-FPV drone jammer
According to he center’s chief, enemy drones are disabled and crash 300-400 meters away from the jamming equipment
Read more
State Duma lawmakers introduce bill on compulsory military service for new citizens
According to the bill, failure to fulfill this obligation may become grounds for withdrawal of citizenship
Read more
Blocking oil transit ‘devised’ in Brussels, not Kiev — Hungarian top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that the suspension of the transit of Russian oil undermined the energy security of the two EU states and was a direct violation of the association agreement with the EU
Read more
Third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load special warheads into aircraft weapons and make flights to the designated patrol areas
Read more
Attempt to destabilize Venezuela fails — lawmaker
The lawmaker said that "the National Electoral Council will release the final bulletin very soon and that all results [of the election] will be published."
Read more
Gaza ceasefire would help settlement in Middle East —
First deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that the death toll of the conflict is approaching the 40,000 mark
Read more
Iran sees US as hostile, will bolster ties with Russia — analyst
"Throughout history, the US and the West looked at Iran, and the world in general, as colonies," Iranian political scientist Professor Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Middle East on brink of major conflict, Russian diplomat warns
It is reported that the entire region seeks to avoid a tragic scenario
Read more
Haniyeh’s successor as Hamas political leader to continue policy of resistance — movement
Member of the radical movement’s political bureau Khalil al-Hayya stressed that Hamas "will continue its resistance to put an end to the [Israeli] occupation of Palestinian land and to achieve the national goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state"
Read more
Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side attack servicemen — correspondent
The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones
Read more
Zelensky may consider peace talks because of domestic pressure — ex-ambassador
According to Tony Brenton, the basis for the talks on Ukraine could be "a peace treaty, which everyone says was all moments is very nearly agreed back in 2022"
Read more
Trump says Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race is 'first coup' in US history
"The Democrats staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump said
Read more
Russia sees no basis for strategic stability dialogue with US — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to statements by Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart, who had said that Russia linked the resumption of arms control dialogue with the need for the US to end its support for the Kiev regime
Read more
China's army ready to crack down on separatism attempts at any time — top brass
The statement also said that "Chinese servicemen are ready to work with the armed forces of other countries to implement the concept of the community of shared destiny of mankind"
Read more
Israeli Air Force ready to strike any time, nowhere is too far — commanding officer
Major General Tomer Bar mentioned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr
Read more
Western anti-Russia sanctions not as effective as expected — ex-ambassador to Russia
"We have heard complaints from Russians about the way they have been implemented, unsurprisingly," Tony Brenton noted
Read more
Press review: West sees window for Ukraine negotiations and Israel hits back at Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 31st
Read more
Haniyeh met with top Iranian officials on eve of his death — ambassador to Russia
He came to Tehran for the inauguration of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian
Read more
Russia views Indonesia as a key partner in Asia-Pacific, defense chief says
Andrey Belousov held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, President-elect Prabowo Subianto
Read more
Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Haniyeh has led the Hamas Political Bureau since 2017
Read more
Court extends detention of French national in violation of Russian foreign agents law
"The court has decreed to satisfy the investigation’s appeal to extend Laurent Vinatier’s detention until September 5," the judge said
Read more
Ukrainian army unsuccessfully counterattacks near Volchansk for two months — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian units had started "taking more active action" near Volchansk, "putting pressure" on Ukrainian forces holding positions of secondary importance
Read more
Space station’s orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-26 crewed spacecraft launch
The Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft is scheduled to launch to the orbital outpost from the Baikonur space center on September 11
Read more
Russian diplomat slams YouTube for censoring dissenting voices on Washington's orders
According to Andrey Nastasyin, tech giants from California’s Silicon Valley "act on orders from US special services to promote the ideology of the current White House administration"
Read more
Ukraine, West comprehend lost territories impossible to take back militarily — FT
According to the journalist Gideon Rachman, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public
Read more
Moscow cautions Germany any military plants in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets
The German military factory in Ukraine is estimated at 100 million euros, Andrey Nastasyin said
Read more
Hamas chief assassinated with US approval, says Iran’s envoy to UN
"The responsibility of the United States, as the strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime," Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani stressed
Read more
Khamenei orders direct strike on Israel, NYT says
According to the newspaper, the order was issued Wednesday morning
Read more
Israel hears threats from everywhere after Beirut strike, will respond to any attack — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu highly praised the Israeli service members for eliminating Fuad Shukr, a key commander of Hezbollah’s militant group, in the Lebanese capital and warned that other adversaries of his country may face a similar plight
Read more
Russia appreciates Indonesia’s efforts on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Russia is open to the diplomatic way of settling, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Read more
Russia to take countermeasures if Japan provides lethal weapons for Kiev — MFA
Both sides, Andrey Nastasyin pointed out, "make a secret of the fact that the new agreements concern the export to the United States of Japanese-made-anti-missile missiles"
Read more
Ukrainian president signed law authorizing foreign debt repayment freeze
Speakers state the threat of the default that can be announced by Ukraine since May 2024
Read more
Hamas chief to be buried in Doha on August 2, movement confirms
Read more
China supports Malaysia’s potential membership in BRICS — diplomat
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, BRICS’ expansion "meets the spirit of the time and is in the interests of all states"
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat reveals only way to prevent war in Lebanon
Israel Katz stated that "on July 30, Israel eliminated a senior Hezbolalh commander in Beirut for killing numerous Israeli nationals"
Read more
UK, US, France block UNSC statement condemning assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
Amir Saeid said that Israel cannot be allowed to escape accountability and consequences
Read more
Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut — TV
According to the news agency, he lived next door to a Hezbollah military commander
Read more
Putin, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto meet in Kremlin
The talks with a limited circle of delegates are taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Read more
Ukrainian politician says US wants to replace Zelensky with Budanov
Viktor Medvedchuk said Budanov's statements that Kiev plotted an assassination attempt on the Russian president are part of a bigger game that the intelligence chief is playing in the hope of removing Zelensky
Read more
Fox News reports Gershkovich to return to US on Thursday as part of prisoner swap
A TASS reporter verified that the US Federal Bureau of Prisons removed data about Russian nationals Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoschenko and Maxim Marchenko from its electronic database, which normally contains their whereabouts
Read more
Russian forces expand bridgehead for liberation of Makeyevka in LPR — military expert
As for the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are battles near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky and Makeyevka, Andrey Marochko said
Read more