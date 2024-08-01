Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market is in the positive territory while the yuan exchange rate has narrowed losses against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:29 a.m. Moscow time (07:29 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.49% at 2,957.06 points, the RTS was up by 0.49% at 1,081.81 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.55 kopecks at 11.825 rubles.

As Thursday trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index added 0.28% to 2,950.86 points, while the RTS Index rose by 0.28% to 1,079.54 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.4 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.844 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.