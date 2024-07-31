Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up while the yuan exchange rate narrowed gains against the ruble as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.15% at 2,949.11 points, the RTS was up by 0.15% at 1,076.14 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.4 kopecks at 11.86 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.