Russian stocks down as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, with the MOEX Index having dropped below 2,900 points first since July 16. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble has moved to the positive territory, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.31% at 2,898.02 points, the RTS was down by 0.31% at 1,054.75 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.2 kopecks at 11.827 rubles.

As Tuesday trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index slipped by 0.01% to 2,906.66 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 0.01% to 1,057.89 points, while the yuan exchange rate lost 1.5 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.78 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.