Bank of Russia to continue using OTC market data for official ruble rate

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will continue calculating the official ruble rate using the over-the-counter (OTC) market data after closing publications of daily statistics for the OTC currency market, the regulator said on its official Telegram channel.

"The Bank of Russia will continue calculating the official ruble rate by the over-the-counter market," the Central Bank said. "The rate will remain single and market-based," the regulator added, noting that the ruble rate against key currencies is determined by the balance of demand and offer of foreign exchange received from foreign trade operations.

The Central Bank also said it would continue posting the official rate on its website.