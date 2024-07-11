Avtovaz does not rule out price growth for Lada cars in August-September

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Avtovaz does not rule out increasing prices for Lada cars in August - September this year by an amount below inflation, an official representative of the company told reporters. At the same time, the possible price increase will most likely not affect the basic and cheapest versions of all Lada models, he clarified.

"Avtovaz is carefully analyzing the situation with inflation, and taking it into account, we do not rule out price increase in August or September this year by an amount no higher than inflation," he said.

The company representative noted that since the beginning of the year, the average price increase for Lada cars has been 2.9%, "which is significantly lower than the national inflation rate."

"Taking into account the forecast for the Russian car market, we do not see a strong impact of a small price increase, which we do not rule out in August or September," Avtovaz representative said. He added that the company will continue to strictly monitor its dealer network for compliance with the pricing policy.

In May, Avtovaz increased the prices of some Lada models by an average of less than 3%. At the same time, prices for the low-cost Granta and Vesta models remained unchanged.

Avtovaz official spokesperson also told reporters Lada cars production surged by 73% year on year to 235,800 vehicles during first six months of 2024. In June 2024, Lada cars output stood at 45,200 vehicles, almost three times above the figure in June 2023.

"Lada production in June totaled 45,238 cars and knocked down kits, which is almost three times more than in June 2023 (15,702 vehicles)," the spokesperson said. "Production soared by 73% over six months to 235,815 Lada cars," he noted.

Production of the Lada Vesta model surged by 3.5 times in the first quarter of 2024. The output of the Granta and the Niva models added 37% and 49% respectively.

"Avtovaz is currently working on the planned increase of production lines speed. A new car is produced every 25 seconds as early as in summer and we will approach the maximal parameter of 20 seconds in fall," the spokesperson added.