Russian Ministry of Industry reckons upon Volga project acceleration

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry intends to reduce the timeframe to implement the Volga car production project, Minister Anton Alikhanov told TASS in an interview within the framework of the Innoprom-2024 forum and exhibition.

"The company is holding talks with its partners so far. And we would like to 'expedite' a bit the program they have presented to us, make it more saturated. I am confident we will also reach an agreement shortly. We have a request for them on additional support measures for this project. We are discussing terms of the deal right now," Alikhanov noted.

Earlier reports said Volga cars would be produced on the site of the Nizhniy Novgorod automobile cluster. Their serial production is planned to start in 2024.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg on July 8-11.