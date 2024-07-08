Exports of German products to Russia falls by 19.3% in May

BERLIN, July 8. /TASS/. Exports of German products to Russia decreased in May by 19.3% compared to April, taking into account calendar and seasonal fluctuations, to 600 mln euro, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

Compared to May last year, exports decreased by 22.1%. At the same time, imports of Russian goods to Germany in May decreased by 8% compared to April to 200 mln euro and by 35.7% - compared to May 2023.

The total volume of German exports reached 131.6 bln euro in May, falling by 3.6% compared to April. Meanwhile, imports also decreased - by 6.6%, to 106.7 bln euro.