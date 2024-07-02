Supply of domestically-produced equipment in energy sector to rise from 72% to 90% — Novak

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Supply of domestically produced equipment in Russia’s energy sector will rise from 72% to 90%, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Import substitution efforts will continue in the oil and gas, electricity, coal sectors. Supply of modern domestic equipment on the local market will rise from 72% to 90% on average," he was quoted as saying in the government’s report on national project "New nuclear and energy technologies."

Russia maintains leading positions in the key segments of the global nuclear energy market as it is number one in the world in terms of NPP construction abroad, Novak noted, adding that all equipment for the nuclear industry is produced domestically, and that it is necessary to maintain the leadership.