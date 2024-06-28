Russian stocks up during Friday trading

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up during Friday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index was up by 0.32% at 3,160.52 points, while the RTS was up by 0.32% at 1,171.83 points as of 10:36 a.m. (07:36 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:05 a.m. (07:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.1% at 3,153.57 points, while the RTS was up by 0.1% at 1,169.25 points.

As of 10:36 a.m. (07:36 a.m. GMT), the yuan exchange rate was up by 21.7 kopecks at 11.742 rubles. As trading opened the yuan exchange rate was flat compared with previous closing at 11.525 rubles.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.