Vagit Alekperov leads Forbes Ranking of top Russian dividend earners for 2nd year in row

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Forbes has released its second annual ranking of the 50 richest Russians in terms of dividends received in 2023, and the main shareholder of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov topped the list with a dividend yield estimated at 177.4 bln rubles ($2 bln). The list has been published on the publication’s website.

"Co-owner of the Lukoil oil company Vagit Alekperov has topped the rating for the second year in a row. <…> Additionally, this year, Alekperov for the first time was at the top of the list of the richest Russians in terms of total net worth," the publication said.

Lukoil was one of few major Russian companies that paid dividends both in 2022 and 2023, Forbes noted.

Shareholder of the gas company Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, with dividend yield estimated at 105 bln rubles ($1.2 bln), ranked second, while shareholder of the chemical producer Sibur holding Gennady Timchenko, who is also chairman of the board of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), ranked third with an estimated dividend yield of 84.6 bln rubles ($995 mln)

The founders of USM and Pharmstandard, Alisher Usmanov and Victor Kharitonin, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, as they received dividend yields of 79.9 bln rubles ($940 mln) and 77.6 bln rubles ($913 mln).

The list of the ten richest Russians by dividends received also includes Leonid Fedun (57.1 bln rubles, or $672 mln), Alexey Taicher (51.5 bln rubles, or $605 mln), Andrey Skoch and his family (48.9 bln rubles, or $575 mln), Andrey Guryev and family (45.8 bln rubles, or $539 mln), and Vladislav Sviblov (36.2 bln rubles, or $426 mln).