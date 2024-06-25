Gazprom opens its representative office in Uzbekistan — Russian trade mission

TASHKENT, June 25. /TASS/. Gazprom has opened its representative office in Uzbekistan, the press service of Russia’s trade mission in the country said in a statement.

"This is according to the Uniform State Register of Legal Entities," the statement reads.

In May, the Uzbek energy ministry and Russia’s Gazprom Neft passed a roadmap on expansion of cooperation, the trade mission noted.

In June 2023, Uzbekistan entered into a two-year agreement on gas purchases with Gazprom, with daily supplies reaching 9 mln cubic meters, while annual deliveries totaling almost 2.8 bln cubic meters. Supplies under this agreement started on October 7, 2023. Meanwhile Gazprom plans to start supplying far higher gas volumes to Central Asian countries via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline by November 1, 2025, as well as to conclude mid-term 15-year contracts with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the middle of 2024.

It was reported in February 2024 that the government of Uzbekistan intended to upgrade the republic’s trunk line gas system to increase gas imports from Russia 3.5-fold from 9 to 32 mln cubic meters.