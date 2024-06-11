Russia-Indonesia trade turnover reaches around $4 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia at the end of 2023 amounted to around $4 bln, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"The current level of bilateral trade is about $4 bln. It is necessary to join our efforts to increase and diversify trade and increase its sustainability," he was quoted by the Deputy Prime Minister’s office.

Manturov held talks with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto as co-chairs of the Russian-Indonesian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. According to the statement, "The parties discussed current issues related to interaction in trade, investment, financial and banking spheres, as well as in tourism, energy and agriculture. Focus was placed on the development of a Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, which will strengthen cooperation in the designated areas."

In addition, a preliminary agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in December 2024 in Jakarta.