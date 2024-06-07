Sibur sees potential of doubling sales of polymers for agriculture

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Sibur sees additional potential of doubling its sales of polymers for agriculture in coming years due to solutions for preservation of harvest, Executive Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In agriculture, where our sales are not that high so far, around 200,000 tons per year, we see additional potential of 200,000 also within several years if certain solutions are applied for improving the preservation of harvest, mainly related to fruits and vegetables," he said.

The company is currently developing new polymer solutions and testing it together with partners from the agriculture sector, Lyakhovich added.

