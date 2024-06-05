Marketplaces creating absolutely new economic environment in Russia — Wildberries CEO

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Marketplaces and digital platforms are creating an absolutely new economic environment in Russia, a platform economy, with transparent and balanced rules considering the interests of all sides required for it, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian online retailer Wildberries Tatiana Bakalchuk said in an interview with TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Marketplaces compete with each other, she noted. "Each of us protects its client base, vie for sellers. Meanwhile we understand that together with other marketplaces and digital platforms we are creating an absolutely new economic environment, a platform economy. We are witnessing a new era appearing and rules of the game are being worked out for it right now," she said.

Those should be clear, transparent and balanced rules that would consider the interests of all sides, chief executive noted, adding that Russian SME business largely depends on development of online trade, which is useful to remember as regulation of marketplaces is worked out.

