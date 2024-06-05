TASS will provide information support for SPIEF-2024

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. TASS will provide comprehensive information support for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024 on June 5-8. The main events and key statements from SPIEF speakers will be posted in a special section of its website, news feeds, and photo reports, while TASS reporters will participate in key events of the forum.

TASS, Russia's first state news agency, will celebrate its 120th anniversary on September 1, 2024. The agency will traditionally open a stand at the SPIEF, serving as both a business communication hub for TASS journalists and speakers, as well as an exhibition platform.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.