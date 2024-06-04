Cuban delegation at SPIEF to discuss expansion of economic ties — Foreign Ministry

HAVANA, June 4. /TASS/. The Cuban delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz that will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is going to discuss expansion and diversification of economic, trade and financial ties, the Foreign Ministry of Cuba said on its website.

"The agenda of the Cuban delegation is to facilitate expansion and diversification of economic, trade and financial relations and cooperation between Cuba and Russia, which are viewed by leaders of two countries as ally’s ones," the ministry said.

The meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation will also take place in St. Petersburg, the ministry added.