Russian Railways start restoring railways in Armenia

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Railways has started the recovery work for railways inside Armenia and between Armenia and Georgia, Andrey Matveev, the press secretary of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, told reporters.

"In line with arrangements reached between Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mger Grigoryan, specialists of Russian Railways promptly started work on restoration of internal and the only international railway line between Armenia and Georgia, disrupted as a result of the natural disaster on May 25-26 in the territory of Lori and Tavush regions of the Republic of Armenia," he said.

Russia allocates funds for restoration of the railway service in Armenia, Matveev informed.

"Considering importance of the railway to provide the Armenian people with vitally important goods, the Russian Federation allocates funds for the restoration," Matveev said. "Russian specialists will endeavor to restore the railway communication of Armenia with the external world as soon as practicable," he noted.

Rail track in Armenia were damaged in eight points with the total length up to two kilometers due to the flood.