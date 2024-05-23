Tatneft, Lukoil, Power Machines, Unigreen Energy mulling projects in Bahrain

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian companies, including Tatneft, Lukoil, Power Machines and Unigreen Energy, are exploring the possibility of implementing projects in Bahrain, according to the Kremlin’s files to talks between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

"A number of large Russian companies are mulling the options of implementing promising projects in Bahrain. Tatneft, Lukoil, Power Machines and Unigreen Energy are among them," the files said.

Russia and Bahrain have no joint projects in the energy sector so far, though the two countries cooperate within the OPEC+ agreement.