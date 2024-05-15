RTS Index exceeds 1,200 points first since September 20, 2022

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The RTS Index rose above 1,200 points during Wednesday trading for the first time since September 20, 2022, according to data provided by the Moscow Exchange.

As of 3:52 p.m. Moscow time (12:52 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was up by 0.45% at 1,200.06 points. By 4:04 p.m. Moscow time (1:04 p.m. GMT) the RTS had slightly narrowed gains to 0.38% trading at 1,199.19 points, while the MOEX Index was up by 0.15% at 3,469.15 points.

As Wednesday trading opened the RTS rose by 0.12% to 1,196.12 points, while the MOEX Index edged up by 0.07% to 3,466.35 points.