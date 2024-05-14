Share of Russia’s oil supplies to China and India up by 1 p.p. in March — OPEC

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Based on the results of March 2024, Russia again became the largest supplier of oil to China and India, according to the May OPEC report. Russia's share in the total volume of supplies to these countries increased by 1 percentage point.

According to OPEC, in March, Russia accounted for 22% of China's total oil imports up from 21% a month earlier. Saudi Arabia accounted for 13% of supplies, Iraq and Malaysia accounted for 11% and slightly 10% respectively.

In general, China's oil imports in March increased by 4% compared to February and amounted to 11.6 million barrels per day, according to OPEC estimates.

According to data from the analytical agency Kpler, cited by OPEC, in India, Russia provided 34% of oil supplies of the country’s total imports in March compared to 33% in February. Iraq provided 24% of oil supplies, and Saudi Arabia accounted for 16%.

India's total oil imports in March increased by 7% compared to February, to 4.9 million bpd.