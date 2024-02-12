Russian diamond miner expects discovery of new ore bodies

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Alrosa expects that new ore bodies or deposits will be discovered in coming two or three years, department head of the Russian diamond miner Denis Koshkarev said.

"We have all the chances to discover new ore bodies or deposits in coming two - three years, but we already expect [them] this year," he said, cited on the Telegram channel of the company.

Raw diamond reserves at deep levels are enough to develop deposits until 2060, Alrosa said. Nevertheless, "diamond miners go ahead, prospecting for new deposits" that will support sustainable operations of the company in coming decades and keep the average production volume at the level of 2021-2024.

Geologists discovered over twenty kimberlite bodies during the last five years, with appraisal work completed for eight of them.