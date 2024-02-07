Metro CEO highlights strategic decision to keep business in Russia

BERLIN, February 7. /TASS/. CEO of Metro Steffen Greubel said that continuing to do business in Russia meets the interests of Germany and its shareholders, NTV television reports.

According to its information, Greubel noted at the annual general meeting of shareholders that the company board does not make rash decisions and is constantly analyzing the situation. The Russian authorities’ decision to transfer management of certain foreign companies to the state in response to the unlawful appropriation of Russian assets abroad gave the company confidence that staying in Russia was in the interests of the chain and its shareholders, the chief executive stressed.

Metro is the management company of a chain of small wholesale stores. Its key markets are Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.