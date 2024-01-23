Philippines ready to assist Russian companies with localizing production in special zones

BANGKOK, January 23. /TASS/. The Philippines is ready to assist Russian companies in localizing production in free economic zones located in Bataan Province, Russian Trade Commissioner in the Philippines Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili told TASS after a meeting between representatives of the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives and executives of the Bataan Public-Private Partnership and Investment Center.

"Russian export goods and technologies, various Russian technology solutions, including software for government authorities and other institutions in different spheres were discussed, such as healthcare or, for example, booking systems used in the tourist sector, which is one of the powerhouses of the Philippine economy. The Philippines is very interested in localizing [production] in its free economic zones in Bataan, and is ready to host and facilitate Russian companies from any sector, including IT and FinTech," the commissioner said.

Bataan Province is located in the Central Luzon region of the Philippines, one of the key industrial centers of the country.