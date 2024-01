MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The mining division of Rosatom JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ) fulfilled the plan for uranium production in 2023 by 103%, First Deputy General Director - Executive Director of ARMZ Viktor Svyatetsky said on Friday.

"In terms of uranium production in 2023, we managed to exceed the target of the Rosatom state corporation by 90 tons," Svyatetsky said.

According to the company’s presentation, the company’s overfulfillment volume reached 3%.