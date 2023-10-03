Dollar exchange rate at Moscow Exchange exceeded 100 rubles, trading data suggests

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The dollar to ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange exceeded 100 rubles for the first time since August 14, according to the currency trading data.

By 07:02 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.49% to 100.23 rubles.

By 07:15, the dollar receded to 99.95 rubles (0+0.19%).

Meanwhile, the euro decreased by 0.33$ to 104.605 rubles and the yuan grew by 0.24% to 13.633.

At the Exchange opening, the dollar fell by 5.75 kopecks to 99.71 rubles, while the euro fell by 23.25 kopecks to 104.72 rubles. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate increased by 3.4 kopecks to 13.63 rubles.