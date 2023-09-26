Russia's GDP to receive over $114.4 bln due to massive introduction of AI by 2030

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will add over 11 trillion rubles ($114.4 bln) by 2030 thanks to the massive introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters.

"Thanks to the implementation of the strategy by 2030, <...> with maximum investments over 5 years, additional GDP growth from the mass implementation of AI is predicted in the amount of 11.2 trillion rubles total by 2030," the statement said.

In turn, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that some nations are attempting to prevent Russia from gaining access to innovative technology, including artificial intelligence, but local manufacturers have already adapted to the sanctions. "Today, global players compete for supremacy in the technological race. Unfair competition strategies are frequently used. They are attempting to obstruct Russia’s access to sophisticated developments. But crucially, our manufacturers were able to adjust to this situation," he stated.

According to him, Russian authorities have allocated about 5.2 bln rubles ($54.05 mln) in the federal budget for next year for the development of artificial intelligence technologies. "In total, 5.2 bln rubles are allocated from federal funds for the development of artificial intelligence for the next year," he said.

The Russian artificial intelligence market grew by 18% in 2022 alone, reaching almost 650 bln rubles ($6.74 bln), Mishustin added. "The volume of the artificial intelligence market last year reached almost 650 bln rubles. The growth reached around 18%," he said.