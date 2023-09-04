Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), stressing that Moscow intends to participate actively in efforts to build relations in the Asia-Pacific region and contribute to a system based on equality and mutual respect.

"The main theme of this year’s meeting, 'The Path to Partnership, Peace, and Prosperity,' reflects Russia’s desire to build constructive relations with all interested foreign partners. Our country is fully open to an inclusive dialogue on pressing regional problems and has every intention of continuing to participate actively in efforts to nurture relations between the states of the Asia-Pacific region and contribute to a system based on equality, mutual benefit, and respect for the legitimate interests of all," according to the President's message released on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region. "During the EEF plenary session, as well as its panel discussions and thematic roundtables, the prospects for expanding trade, investment and scientific and technical cooperation will be discussed. It is important that we identify ways to create new, highly efficient production and logistics chains, modernize transport and energy systems, and ensure the food and environmental security of the region," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum "enjoys a high level of international prestige and creates an important opportunity for businesspeople, politicians, public figures, and experts from all over the world to take part in dialogue that is direct and meaningful," the Russian president said, adding that the forum has traditionally sought "to address the most pressing issues facing the development of the economy, society, and infrastructure in the Russian Far East along with many aspects of cooperation and integration in the vast Asia-Pacific region."

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is its general information partner.