BRICS basket of currencies may be discussed at August summit – Russian official

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. The idea of creating a basket of currencies of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) may be brought up at the group's summit in August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

"The BRICS leaders will hold a meeting soon where they may touch upon the settlement system issue. Perhaps, the idea of creating a basket of currencies based on a certain payment unit will also be discussed," Overchuk pointed out.

"Perhaps the leaders will decide to task the relevant expert bodies with looking into the matter," he noted, adding: "Clearly, it’s a very difficult issue.".