Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up at the opening of Friday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX added 0.15% to 2,823.89 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS edged up by 0.11% to 971.98 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. Later the RTS Index moved to the negative territory.

As of 10:37 a.m. Moscow time the MOEX Index was up by 0.19% at 2,825.02 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.25% at 968.53 points.

Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.46% at 91.87 rubles, the euro was up by 0.06% at 100.06 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.52% at 12.645 rubles.