China’s imports of Russian pipeline gas up to $2.81 bln in January-May — customs service

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. The deliveries of Russian pipeline gas to China in value terms amounted to $2.81 bln in January-May, up 2.12-fold year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Tuesday.

No information was provided on physical volumes of pipeline gas imported by China.

Turkmenistan still ranks first among Beijing’s key pipeline natural gas suppliers, with deliveries totaling $4.25 bln in the period (up by around 13.5%), according to provided figures. Russia comes second, followed by Myanmar (up by 23.1% to $630.53 mln), Kazakhstan (down by 25.4% to $300.13 mln), and Uzbekistan (down by 60.71% to $118.63 mln).

In May, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China reached $480.74 mln in money terms, down by 15.5% month-on-month.

According to official figures, Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to China climbed 2.63-fold in value terms in 2022 to $3.98 bln.