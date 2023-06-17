Some 150 firms from 25 unfriendly states take part in SPIEF-2023 — organizing committee

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. As many as 150 companies from 25 unfriendly countries took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Adviser to President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told a press conference on Saturday.

"Some 150 companies from 25 unfriendly countries took part in the forum," he said.

"More than 900 agreements totally worth almost 4 trillion rubles, 3.86 trillion rubles, were signed at the forum, including 43 deals with representatives of foreign companies," he pointed out.