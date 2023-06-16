Russia sees manifold growth in trade with states not yielding to external pressure — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has ramped up its trade with countries whose leaders do not yield to brutal pressure from outside, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"With some of these states, whose leaders don’t yield to often crippling pressure, being guided by their national interests instead of others’, mutual trade has grown not even by some tens of percent, but manifold, and continues to grow further," the Russian president said.

"This is yet further proof that common sense, entrepreneurial drive, and objective market laws trump the current political situation," Putin stressed.

According to him, "this shows that the inherently ugly neocolonial international system has ceased to exist, while the multipolar world order, on the contrary, is getting stronger." "This is an inevitable process," the president pointed out.